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Residential quarter Sublime appartement avec terrasse

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,41M
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8
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ID: 36069
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Abba Ahimeir, 19

About the complex

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New building in the heart of Ramat Aviv. High-end construction. High floor with lift + 2 parking spaces + cellar. 197m2 living space + 40m2 terrace. High-end apartment perfect for a family, close to shops, sea and schools.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Sublime appartement avec terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,41M
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