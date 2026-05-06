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Residential quarter Appartement a louer a tel aviv kikar hamedina

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$12,000
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8
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ID: 36567
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Tashah, 14

About the complex

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Apartment located in the prestigious area of Kikar Hamedina in Tel Aviv, in a small quiet building. Bright and spacious apartment, fully furnished (possibility to remove furniture). Bri/miklat in the building. 85 m2 recorded 104 m2 in real area 4 pieces 2 bathrooms 3rd floor Elevator Arnona : 550 Co-ownership charges (Vaad Bayit): 300

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a louer a tel aviv kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$12,000
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