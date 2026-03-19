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Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces balcon ascenseurparking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Price on request
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ID: 35912
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yehuda HaMaccabi, Zorik

About the complex

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Modern building near Hayarkon Park 108m2 + 10m2 balcony 5 high-end fully furnished rooms Elevator / parking / mamad

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces balcon ascenseurparking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
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