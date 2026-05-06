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Residential quarter Exceptionnelle maison recente de 7 pieces au quartier park

Hadera, Israel
from
$4,79M
;
11
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ID: 36547
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    HaYarden, 14

About the complex

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Exclusively at RE/MAX Hadera, a rare private house of 7 rooms for sale in the HaPark district of Hadera, a quiet and very sought after area! Situation: This unique house is located at the end of a beautiful residential and quiet street, on the edge of the Park district, very pleasant and requested, because recent, family and green... Characteristics: - House of 6 + 1 rooms, - About 180 m2 on a plot of 250 m2, - large, particularly spacious living room with high ceiling, - Great dining room space, suitable for large reception! - - XXL parental suite, with parquet and bathroom, - Mamad on the ground floor, - Large quiet garden with a beautiful terrace! - A separate room that can be used as a cellar or office, - Individual circumstances, - Right in! All you have to do is come in and fall under the spell! Price: 4.790.000 Rahel ‘Haya Benguigui RE/MAX Hadera Licence No. 313736 054-22-64-689

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Exceptionnelle maison recente de 7 pieces au quartier park
Hadera, Israel
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$4,79M
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