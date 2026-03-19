Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 piEces rue ben yehuda

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Located in one of the most popular areas of northern Tel-Aviv, Ben Yehuda Street, this apartment enjoys a sought after urban environment, close to the sea, shops, transport, cafes and cycle paths. The neighbourhood, in the midst of architectural renewal thanks to the TAMA 38 projects, today represents a valuable address to live or invest in.
3 rooms, 72 m2 interior and 23 m2 terraces, ideal for enjoying outdoor spaces.
Renovated building after TAMA 38 with elevator.
Luminous thanks to its east, north and south orientations, it offers a pleasant atmosphere and natural ventilation.
A rare property in this area, suitable for both a principal residence and an investment with strong heritage potential.
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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