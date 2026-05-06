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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement clair haut standing neuf projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
from
$2,70M
;
3
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ID: 36557
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

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Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . The project is located in the new district call Ir Yamim in Hadasha opposite Yamim Our residence offers an ideal location close to the Ir Yamim Canyon, the beautiful beach of Poleg, renowned schools and the great synagogue of Poleg. Project characteristics The prestigious residential tower will be surrounded by gardens and private play park at the residence Yuvalim project meets all environmental and economic standards A beautiful lobby of a beautiful height It will present a guard post and decoration by a designated 4 ultra fast and modern luxury elevators In the Yuvalim complex you will enjoy fitness facilities, well maintained garden, relaxation areas. The project is accompanied by a Guarantee Apartment features Apartment of 3 rooms with a surface of 80 m2 plus a terrace of 11m2 Apartment of 4 rooms with a surface of 106m2 plus a terrace of 12m2 Apartment of 5 rooms with a surface of 118/132 m2 plus a terrace of 15m2 Very luxurious interior service Ceramic granite tiles 80/80 Porcelain granite tiles in the rooms or parquet floor to choose. Terrace choice tile, parquet or teak Central air conditioning. High quality interior doors Choice of kitchen, among the best companies on the market, marble work plan Bathroom tiles. Hanging toilets Home cinema preparation Electrical stores in all the house Quality mixer valve Apartment sold with parking space

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement clair haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,70M
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