Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement clair haut standing neuf projet de qualite

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Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya .
The project is located in the new district call Ir Yamim in Hadasha opposite Yamim
Our residence offers an ideal location close to the Ir Yamim Canyon, the beautiful beach of Poleg, renowned schools and the great synagogue of Poleg.
Project characteristics
The prestigious residential tower will be surrounded by gardens and private play park at the residence
Yuvalim project meets all environmental and economic standards
A beautiful lobby of a beautiful height
It will present a guard post and decoration by a designated
4 ultra fast and modern luxury elevators
In the Yuvalim complex you will enjoy fitness facilities, well maintained garden, relaxation areas.
The project is accompanied by a Guarantee
Apartment features
Apartment of 3 rooms with a surface of
80 m2 plus a terrace of 11m2
Apartment of 4 rooms with a surface of
106m2 plus a terrace of 12m2
Apartment of 5 rooms with a surface of
118/132 m2 plus a terrace of 15m2
Very luxurious interior service
Ceramic granite tiles 80/80
Porcelain granite tiles in the rooms or parquet floor to choose.
Terrace choice tile, parquet or teak
Central air conditioning.
High quality interior doors
Choice of kitchen, among the best companies on the market, marble work plan
Bathroom tiles.
Hanging toilets
Home cinema preparation
Electrical stores in all the house
Quality mixer valve
Apartment sold with parking space
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
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