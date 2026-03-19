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Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$10,140
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4
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ID: 35939
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Izhak Elhanan, 8

About the complex

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LOOKING - TOUR WHITE CITY - HIGH-GAME APPARTMENT 4 PARTS WITH PARKING AND TERRASS Area: 135 m2 + terrace of 12 m2 4 pieces 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets Furnished (option without furniture) 1 parking space Sea view Luxury tour with all amenities: spa, gym, swimming pool, 24-hour security Price: NIS 30 000 Co-ownership fee: NIS 3,800

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$10,140
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APPARTEMENT D'EXCEPTION CALME ET VERDOYANT IMMEUBLE DE STANDING AVEC HAUTS PLAFONDS TRÈS BELLE TERRASSE
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