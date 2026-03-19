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Residential quarter Rez de jardin

Nahariya, Israel
from
$1,03M
;
8
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ID: 36452
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya

About the complex

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Large garden ground In the new Shimon Peres district, discover this superb 5 rooms on the garden floor with rare volumes: approx. 200 m2 of living space and 170 m2 of south-west exposed garden. Quiet, luxury and privacy guaranteed. A few minutes walk from the city centre, the train station, shops.

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Nahariya, Israel
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Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Nahariya, Israel
from
$1,03M
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