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Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$770,640
;
5
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ID: 36145
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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Afridar 5 rooms close to the sea, recent and spacious investment

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$770,640
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