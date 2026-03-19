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Residential quarter 3 5 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediatement

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$360,400
06/05/2026
$360,400
05/05/2026
$358,280
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 35652
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Eli Cohen

About the complex

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A 3.5 rooms Shimshon district

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter 3 5 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediatement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$360,400
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