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Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$4,50M
;
10
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ID: 36404
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Exodus, 11

About the complex

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Very rare! In the residence Sarfati, rue Exodus, at the marina, 4 room apartment with terrace of 24 m2 sea view. Located on the 5th floor, 2 elevators in the building including one of Shabbat. Apartment completely renovated, very modern, 50 meters walk from the beach. Notice to connoisseurs.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$4,50M
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