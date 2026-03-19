  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Au centre

Residential quarter Au centre

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$591,500
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 36296
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Jaffa, Mike’s Place Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Downtown, in a quiet and picturesque little dead end, apartment 2 rooms duplex,38 m2, living rooms with kitchenette; upstairs: 1 bedroom, bathroom with toilet. Air conditioning, good condition, rented 4100 nis Price : 1,750,000 nis.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,84M
Residential quarter Etage complet calme et central cave amenagee en studio
Hatzor HaGlilit, Israel
from
$5,50M
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$571,220
Residential quarter Projet rEsidentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,78M
Residential quarter Holyland golden heights
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$591,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Sublime 5 pieces familial avec terrasse et 3 parkings
Residential quarter Sublime 5 pieces familial avec terrasse et 3 parkings
Residential quarter Sublime 5 pieces familial avec terrasse et 3 parkings
Residential quarter Sublime 5 pieces familial avec terrasse et 3 parkings
Residential quarter Sublime 5 pieces familial avec terrasse et 3 parkings
Show all Residential quarter Sublime 5 pieces familial avec terrasse et 3 parkings
Residential quarter Sublime 5 pieces familial avec terrasse et 3 parkings
Ramat HaSharon, Israel
from
$2,67M
In the heart of Ramat Hasharon 5 family rooms with 3 parking spaces + 2 cellars Accessible to people with reduced mobility (building + apartment) Standing building with gym / squash field and sauna. Fully clear view to the sea Very rare and sought after
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,265
A clean, tidy and pleasant apartment
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,07M
For sale – Fabulous penthouse in a historic building in the heart of Tel Aviv! 5 pieces 4 bedrooms (including a secure room) 2 bathrooms 3 toilets Private roof terrace with possibility to install a Jacuzzi 130 m2 indoor + 20 m2 terrace + 70 m2 rooftop No parking Price : 15,000,000 NIS Contac…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications