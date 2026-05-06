  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique appartement renove avec terrasse spacieux et clair proche de la mer A ne pas manquer

Residential quarter Magnifique appartement renove avec terrasse spacieux et clair proche de la mer A ne pas manquer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 38284
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Ideal foot-to-earth! Beautiful 3 rooms located Bougrashov district in small residential street. Parking! Elevator! Balcony! Mamad! Recent building 9 minutes from the sea.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter NouveautE A hadera rEsidence new soho
Hadera, Israel
from
$8,14M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 piEces blvd ben gourion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,28M
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,00M
Residential quarter A vendre sur la marina dherzliya
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,02M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement renove avec terrasse spacieux et clair proche de la mer A ne pas manquer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,28M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Show all Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Show all Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,59M
Rare on the area: high-end villa located in one of Ashdod's most sought after areas, a few steps from the beach, in the second line of the sea. A property designed to offer comfort, privacy and quality of life, ideal for a family or an exceptional residence. Built surface area: 280 m2 on 3 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications