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Residential quarter Penthouse dexception dans un immeuble classe

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,41M
;
6
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ID: 36259
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 29

About the complex

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Very high standing building. Apartment on one level. 244m2 living space + 75m2 of terrace on one level. Quiet street, clear view. Ten minutes from the sea.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse dexception dans un immeuble classe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,41M
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