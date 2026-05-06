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Residential quarter

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$3,38M
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11
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ID: 36877
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

Location on the map

Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter
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