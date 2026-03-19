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Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon immeuble bauhaus renove

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
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Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon immeuble bauhaus renove
1
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ID: 36257
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Melchet, 32

About the complex

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Exclusive marketing Nadlan Lev TLV Bauhaus building under renovation Building with elevator and private parking High floor, standing finishes Delivery within 12 months

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon immeuble bauhaus renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
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