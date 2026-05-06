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Residential quarter Penthouse immeuble de standing rothschild

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,66M
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8
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ID: 38323
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahmani, 31

About the complex

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Penthouse for sale in Tel Aviv in Rothschild district - Standing building - About 118.5 m2 - Approximately 16,5 m2 of balcony on the ground floor - Plus a roof of about 67 m2 at the cadastre A unique and well designed penthouse, in one of the most beautiful buildings in Tel Aviv! ▪️4 bedrooms including a master suite ▪️2 bathrooms ▪️3 exhibitions ▪️Elevator to the first floor ▪️Private and assigned parking! Price: NIS 11,150,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse immeuble de standing rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,66M
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