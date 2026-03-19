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Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,89M
;
10
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ID: 36000
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Lilienblum, 46

About the complex

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In a new building, Lilienblum Street, close to Neve Tzedek, Rothschild Boulevard and Nahalat Binyamin. Apartment 3 rooms, 72 m2. Front balcony with open view. • Bright apartment, well arranged • Spacious living room open to the outside • Modern and neat finishes • Mamad (safe room) • Classic private parking • Cave Sales price: 5,600,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,89M
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