  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Kikar milano vieux nord

Residential quarter Kikar milano vieux nord

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 38350
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment for sale in Tel Aviv, in a quiet street close to Kikar Milano and Blvd Nordau. Recent building after Tama38. 1st floor with elevator. Two rooms. 53m2 + 12m2 terrace. In front. Calm and bright. Renovated high standing. Miklat in the building. Price: 3,250,000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,01M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,90M
Residential quarter Investissement centre ville de jerusalem 2 pieces meuble avec terrasse et rendement eleve
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$685,520
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf aprEs tama 300m de la mer vue dEgagEe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf style bauhaus a 15 min de la mer situe dans le coeur de tel aviv 3 pieces spacieux 2 salles de bains
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,82M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Kikar milano vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre dans un projet neuf vue imprenable netanya
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre dans un projet neuf vue imprenable netanya
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre dans un projet neuf vue imprenable netanya
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre dans un projet neuf vue imprenable netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$967,600
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Le moment ideal pour investir dans le quartier le plus prometteur dashdod est arrive
Residential quarter Le moment ideal pour investir dans le quartier le plus prometteur dashdod est arrive
Residential quarter Le moment ideal pour investir dans le quartier le plus prometteur dashdod est arrive
Residential quarter Le moment ideal pour investir dans le quartier le plus prometteur dashdod est arrive
Residential quarter Le moment ideal pour investir dans le quartier le plus prometteur dashdod est arrive
Show all Residential quarter Le moment ideal pour investir dans le quartier le plus prometteur dashdod est arrive
Residential quarter Le moment ideal pour investir dans le quartier le plus prometteur dashdod est arrive
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,05M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rez de jardin 4 pieces plein centre de raanana
Residential quarter Rez de jardin 4 pieces plein centre de raanana
Residential quarter Rez de jardin 4 pieces plein centre de raanana
Residential quarter Rez de jardin 4 pieces plein centre de raanana
Residential quarter Rez de jardin 4 pieces plein centre de raanana
Residential quarter Rez de jardin 4 pieces plein centre de raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,33M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications