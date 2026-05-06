Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf haut standing luxueux projet de qualite vue sur la mer

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Project status
Mardochee invites you to live in one of our residential projects of Netanya .
The project is located in the new area call Hayam Park in front of nat 600
Close to the seafront and more precisely Grace at the new elevator of Island Beach in courtyard
The Sense is located in a very popular area, tourist the most beautiful hotels are already open (Island,Ramada,West Lagoon)
Project characteristics
The prestigious residential tower will be surrounded by gardens and private play park at the residence
The Sense project respects all ecological and economic standards
A beautiful lobby with a height of 6 meters
It will present a guard post and decoration by a designated
4 ultra fast and modern luxury elevators
In the Sense complex, you will enjoy fitness facilities, yoga complexes, a well maintained garden, relaxation areas for the owners
The project is accompanied by a bank guarantee
Characteristics of the apartment
5 room apartment facade
Surface of 142m2 plus a terrace of 26m2
5 rooms apartment coast
Surface of 131m2 plus a terrace of 17m2
Very luxurious interior service
Porcelain granite tiles 80/80 or 100/100
Porcelain granite tiles in the rooms or parquet floor to choose.
Terrace choice tile, parquet or teak
Centralized air conditioning latest generation.
High quality interior doors
Choice of kitchen, among the best companies on the market, marble work plan
Bathroom tiles up to ceiling
Hanging toilets
4 home automation points
Home cinema preparation
Electrical stores in all the house
Quality mixer valve
Apartment sold with parking space
Issue May 2027
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
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