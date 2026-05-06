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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf haut standing luxueux projet de qualite vue sur la mer

Netanya, Israel
from
$4,10M
11/05/2026
$4,10M
10/05/2026
$1,41M
09/05/2026
$1,41M
07/05/2026
$1,41M
06/05/2026
$1,39M
05/05/2026
$1,38M
;
11
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ID: 36175
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

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Project status Mardochee invites you to live in one of our residential projects of Netanya . The project is located in the new area call Hayam Park in front of nat 600 Close to the seafront and more precisely Grace at the new elevator of Island Beach in courtyard The Sense is located in a very popular area, tourist the most beautiful hotels are already open (Island,Ramada,West Lagoon) Project characteristics The prestigious residential tower will be surrounded by gardens and private play park at the residence The Sense project respects all ecological and economic standards A beautiful lobby with a height of 6 meters It will present a guard post and decoration by a designated 4 ultra fast and modern luxury elevators In the Sense complex, you will enjoy fitness facilities, yoga complexes, a well maintained garden, relaxation areas for the owners The project is accompanied by a bank guarantee Characteristics of the apartment 5 room apartment facade Surface of 142m2 plus a terrace of 26m2 5 rooms apartment coast Surface of 131m2 plus a terrace of 17m2 Very luxurious interior service Porcelain granite tiles 80/80 or 100/100 Porcelain granite tiles in the rooms or parquet floor to choose. Terrace choice tile, parquet or teak Centralized air conditioning latest generation. High quality interior doors Choice of kitchen, among the best companies on the market, marble work plan Bathroom tiles up to ceiling Hanging toilets 4 home automation points Home cinema preparation Electrical stores in all the house Quality mixer valve Apartment sold with parking space Issue May 2027

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf haut standing luxueux projet de qualite vue sur la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$4,10M
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