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Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$629,000
06/05/2026
$629,000
05/05/2026
$625,300
;
5
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ID: 35553
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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In Bat-Yam a 4-room apartment with sea view, invested, very good condition

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$629,000
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