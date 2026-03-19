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Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,16M
;
6
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ID: 36229
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

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Discover Luxury in the Heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yovel, this exceptional real estate project offers you the opportunity to live in a high-end residence combining comfort and modernity. Composed of apartments of 2 to 5 rooms, this new creation is a real gem of real estate. Ideal location. Enjoy easy access to public transport, with the tramway within walking distance, and explore the city's attractions: only 8 minutes from the Shuk Mahane Yehuda and 15 minutes from the famous Mamila and the old town. Project characteristics Panoramic views of the forest of Ein Kerem, come visit the largest museums in Jerusalem. Secure underground parking with electric gate. Outside covering in authentic stone of Jerusalem. Elegant lobby furnished with luxury materials. Double glazing windows with aluminum frame. 3 luxury elevators, including Shabbat elevators. Various entertainment spaces, landscaped garden, library, billiards and large synagogue. High-end private living room. Space reserved for the Souccot. Characteristics of Apartments : Smart home system for optimal electricity management. High-end kitchen of recognized brands. Fitting valve in all rooms. Granite porcelain Dallage 100/100. Bathroom furniture included. Air conditioning Inverter VRF for maximum comfort. Gas, water and electricity outlets on the main balcony. Modern and aesthetic electrical accessories. Washrooms suspended. For more information, contact Mardochee Khayat at 0523362121.** Come and discover a new standard of life in Jerusalem!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,16M
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