  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon immeuble moderne avec parking

Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon immeuble moderne avec parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,46M
06/05/2026
$1,46M
05/05/2026
$1,45M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 35693
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Arlosoroff, 15 minutes

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Modern 3-year building. Apartment of 79m2 + 7m2 balcony. Elevator + parking. Open view / 250m from the sea. Very nice volumes.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,50M
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 piEces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,14M
Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,55M
Residential quarter 2 5 pieces avec balcon immeuble recent avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$935,000
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,21M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon immeuble moderne avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,46M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei b
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei b
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei b
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei b
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei b
Show all Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei b
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei b
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,28M
In the Ganei Bet district of Eilat, in the prestigious Aquarelle residence, on the edge of the desert and the Red Sea, boutique building with penthouse for sale facing the valley. This building consists of 2 levels: - A penthouse on the 1st floor with private entrance: 140 m2 living space, …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement rue rembrandt etat neuf immeuble construit en 2025
Residential quarter Appartement rue rembrandt etat neuf immeuble construit en 2025
Residential quarter Appartement rue rembrandt etat neuf immeuble construit en 2025
Residential quarter Appartement rue rembrandt etat neuf immeuble construit en 2025
Residential quarter Appartement rue rembrandt etat neuf immeuble construit en 2025
Show all Residential quarter Appartement rue rembrandt etat neuf immeuble construit en 2025
Residential quarter Appartement rue rembrandt etat neuf immeuble construit en 2025
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,65M
Rembrandt Street, close to Rabin Square and about 1 km from the sea, in a central and sought after environment close to the town hall and the Ichilov medical center (very central and sought after area with strong rental and heritage demand). - Located on the 6th floor of a new building deli…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,88M
In the heart of the White City, in a quiet street near Ben Gurion Boulevard, a new 5-story boutique building project with a limited number of residences is born—to contemporary architecture, while inspiring the character of the historic Tel Aviv. Demolition/reconstruction project with stric…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications