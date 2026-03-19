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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer grand projet de qualite

Ofakim, Israel
from
$482,800
06/05/2026
$482,800
05/05/2026
$479,960
;
5
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ID: 35848
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • Town
    Ofakim

About the complex

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A big project with enormous potential.

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Ofakim, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer grand projet de qualite
Ofakim, Israel
from
$482,800
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