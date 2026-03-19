  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove

Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,210
06/05/2026
$2,210
05/05/2026
$2,197
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 35847
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avraham Stern, 11

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Bright and fully renovated apartment in Kiryat Yovel JERUSALEM. With very large terrace and pergola, ideal for a large soucca.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Akhziv nouveau quartier 4 piEces vue mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$632,400
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$595,000
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,09M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamilla
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$13,600
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,210
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,30M
For sale – Spacious 3-room apartment Bograshov Located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, close to the beach, cafes, restaurants, shops and transport. Bograshov district offers a vibrant and central living environment, while remaining residential and pleasant. Total surface a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Show all Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,40M
Exceptional apartment in Mekor Haim, near Baka and Emek Refaim Located at the foot of Hamesila Park, in a new and upscale boutique building (with elegant lobby, Shabbat elevator and underground parking). Apartment of 4 rooms of 93m2 plus balcony of 9m2 where every detail has been carefully …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,19M
Marina d'Ashkelon - Un 5 pièces grand standing avec belle vue mer
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications