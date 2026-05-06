Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing neuf projet de qualite

You are looking for a new project in netanya close to the sea and the famous Kikar Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . The project is located in the city center of netanya more precisely on Bellinsson Street Close to everything Project characteristics The Bellinsson project is built on several dunams The prestigious residential buildings will be surrounded by gardens and private playgrounds at the residence The Bellinsson project meets all environmental and economic standards A beautiful lobby with a height of 6 meters It will present a guard post and decoration by a designated 3 ultra fast and modern luxury elevators The project is accompanied by a Guarantee Apartment features Apartment of 5 rooms with a surface of 124m2 plus a terrace of 16m2 Apartment of 5 rooms with a surface of 135 m2 plus a terrace of 22m2 Very luxurious interior service Porcelain granite tiles 80/80 or 100/100 Porcelain granite tiles in the rooms or parquet floor to choose. Terrace choice tile, parquet or teak Centralized air conditioning latest generation. High quality interior doors Choice of kitchen, among the best companies on the market, marble work plan Bathroom tiles up to ceiling Hanging toilets Home cinema preparation Electrical stores in all the house Quality mixer valve Apartment sold with parking space Issue June 2028