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Residential quarter Rez de jardin jamais habite

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$867,000
06/05/2026
$867,000
05/05/2026
$861,900
;
5
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ID: 35661
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

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Garden floor 5 rooms with central air conditioning, never inhabited.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Rez de jardin jamais habite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$867,000
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