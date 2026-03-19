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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces

Nahariya, Israel
from
$405,600
;
8
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ID: 36410
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya
  • Address
    Sderot Shazar

About the complex

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3-room apartment in the Ein Sara district, close to the canyon and the sea. Great potential.

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Nahariya, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$405,600
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