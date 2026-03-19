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Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,11M
06/05/2026
$1,11M
05/05/2026
$1,10M
;
10
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ID: 35832
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

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For sale exclusively – Modern apartment in Bat Yam Just 2 minutes from the tram and 500 metres from the beach, this bright and renovated apartment enjoys an exceptional location, close to the Boulevard de l'Independance, its green spaces and its services. Details of the property Interior area: 116 m2 Balcony: 12 m2 Secure room (Mamad) Underground parking in the cadastre Very bright apartment West / North exposure – well ventilated Building equipped with 3 elevators Ideal location 500 meters from the beach Direct access to the tramway (red line) Close to the Boulevard de l'Indépendance and its park Close to public transport A few steps from shops, supermarkets, restaurants and cafes

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,11M
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