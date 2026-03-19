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Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,873
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6
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ID: 36363
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaUman, 16

About the complex

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In the dynamic neighbourhood of Talpiot, in the heart of Jerusalem's business centre, discover modern offices of 180 m2, divided into 7 independent workspaces and a large meeting room. Located on the 1st floor with lift, these rooms also feature a private balcony. Ideal for a company looking for a functional space, immediately operational and close to the main roads. Available immediately.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,873
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