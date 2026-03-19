Residential quarter Maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la

BZH
Take this opportunity: to acquire a beautiful warm house in the popular Hamochava street!
- Cottage of 5.5 well maintained rooms of about 150 m2,
- Large neat garden of 250 m2, with fruit trees,
- Warm and cosy living room,
- Cashier kitchen with 2 sinks and dining area,
- A secure half-room on the ground floor,
- Upstairs, a very spacious parental suite with its private terrace,
- 3 children's bedrooms and their bathroom,
- Small room at the back of the garden (possibility of turning it into an office, for example),
- A parking space,
- Cadastre in order,
- No common alley!
Benefits of this location:
Quiet residential street, in the heart of a pavilion area in a semi-punished street, at the edge of Hadera city centre!
Close to schools, ganims and children's park, the Francophone community Chevet A'him, other synagogues, main roads, shopping centres, buses, train station.
Price: 3,300,000 NIS only!
Contact us!
RE/MAX Hadera, Rachel Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.