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Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,732
;
5
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ID: 35962
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Neve Tsedek, 24

About the complex

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For Rent - New Building - Entrance in early January Beautiful modern apartment in a new high standing building, available from early January. Property Details: • 3 rooms (2 bedrooms + living room) • Balcony • New building • Bright apartment with a well thought out arrangement Price: 14,000 Contact us for a video or a visit. Premium Real Estate Agency fees : 1 month + VAT Licence number : 31928721

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,732
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