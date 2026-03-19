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Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,84M
06/05/2026
$1,84M
05/05/2026
$1,83M
;
10
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ID: 35858
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Jerusalem, 16

About the complex

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In a luxury residence located on the 2nd line of the sea in Bat Yam, a few steps from the seafront and close to Tel Aviv, discover this superb new apartment, never inhabited, enjoying the guarantee of the developer. Located on the 28th floor, the apartment offers a panoramic sea view completely unobstructed with a northwest exposure, ideal for enjoying beautiful brightness throughout the day. Characteristics of the property 135 m2 living space Terrace of 15 m2 4 pieces 3 WC 2 bathrooms Mamad (safe room) High-end kitchen with large central island and integrated cooking plate Large storage Spacious and bright living room Benefits Guardian 24/7 2 parking spaces Cave Location Just a few minutes walk from the tram (line of Tel Aviv Light Rail), fast access to Tel Aviv, close to beaches, shops, restaurants, cafes and all the amenities of the city centre.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,84M
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