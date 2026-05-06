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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf arnona 5 pieces

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,80M
;
10
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ID: 38311
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Beit HaArava, 35

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Jerusalem, in the district of Arnona, close to shopping centers, synagogue, parks, schools and public transport! New building, 13th floor out of 15 with 2 elevators. 5 rooms, 2 bathrooms, 136m2 + 16m2 terrace. Renovated. 2 parking spaces, 1 cellar, 3 exhibitions. Empty garbage upstairs.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf arnona 5 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,80M
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