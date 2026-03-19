  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Bel appartement 5 pieces a barnea proche commerces et mer

Residential quarter Bel appartement 5 pieces a barnea proche commerces et mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$629,000
06/05/2026
$629,000
05/05/2026
$625,300
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 35656
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yiftah HaGiladi

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Excellent investment opportunity

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,38M
Residential quarter Super affaire appartement 4 pieces spacieux avec terrasse ascenseur et parking a lentree du quartier prise haotsar de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$574,600
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$980,560
Residential quarter A vendre appartement comme neuf 3 piEces rEnovE aprEs tama shlomo hamelekh tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,70M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bel appartement 5 pieces a barnea proche commerces et mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$629,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Excellent emplacement
Residential quarter Excellent emplacement
Residential quarter Excellent emplacement
Residential quarter Excellent emplacement
Residential quarter Excellent emplacement
Residential quarter Excellent emplacement
Residential quarter Excellent emplacement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$448,800
We currently offer an exceptional program in Ramot Yoram – Netivot, an expanding area that combines quality of life, nature and modern comfort. What the project proposes: • 3- to 5-room apartments, penthouses and ground floor • Attractive prices: from 1,320,000 • High-end finishes: 80x80 t…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue yehuda halevy trEs bon Etat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
For sale, 2-room apartment located in a central and sought after area of Tel Aviv, close to shops, cafes and transport. Apartment of 50 m2 on the 2nd floor (high 2nd floor) in a recent building of about 5 years. The apartment includes a secure bedroom (mamad), a bright living room and a func…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$571,200
apartment 4 pcs dimri 3rd floor gage view well maintained quality project only 2 to compensate
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications