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Residential quarter Special investisseur

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$408,000
06/05/2026
$408,000
05/05/2026
$405,600
;
7
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ID: 35651
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Eli Cohen

About the complex

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3,5 rooms neighborhood Atikot

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Leisure

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Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$408,000
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