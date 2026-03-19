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Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,92M
;
20
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ID: 35941
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Geula, 17

About the complex

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FOR SALE - NEW PENTHOUSE WITH PRIVATE PISCINE IN KEREM HATEIMANIM, TEL-AVIV-YAFO 6th and last floor 140 m2 living space 60 m2 of balconies 70 m2 of private roof terrace 30 m2 private swimming pool 5 pieces 2 private parking spaces 1 private storage room Views and unique atmosphere A few steps from the beach Price: NIS 17,500,000 Contact: Megane Agency: Premium Real Estate Agency fees : 2 % + VAT

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,92M
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