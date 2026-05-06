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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue degagee florentine

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
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8
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ID: 38376
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Derekh Shalma, 40

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the western part of Florentine New and quality building Beautiful lobby Open view High floor with elevators 2 pieces 40m2 + 6m2 balcony Mamak (Mamad upstairs) 1 parking lot Rented at 7,500h/month until the end of the year Price: 3,250,000sh

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue degagee florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
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