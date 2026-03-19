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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces rue ehud manor a bat yam 76m 16m vue degagee

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$980,200
;
10
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ID: 36002
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaNeviim

About the complex

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In a modern building of Bat Yam: 3 rooms on the 3rd floor Living area 76m2 + 16m2 of terrace Open sea view Bright living room 1 parking + 1 cellar Nearby sea, shops and transport

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces rue ehud manor a bat yam 76m 16m vue degagee
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$980,200
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