Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin avec grand jardin privatif pres de kikar dizengoff

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For exclusive sale,
In a quiet and sought after street downtown
13, Ester Hamalka Street
In a classified building, typically telavivian
Apartment with garden and very high ceilings of 3.8 m
3 spacious and comfortable rooms with a large private garden
88 m2 + about 82 m2 garden + covered balcony
3 guidelines
Hot water 24/7
Ground heating
Building renovated in 2017
Independent entrance for the apartment
Miklat has two steps from the building
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
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