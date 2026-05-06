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Residential quarter A louer bel appartement neuf 4 pieces 108 m kiryat moshe jerusalem balcon 14 m 19eme etage

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,247
;
8
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ID: 38548
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Basel, 8

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter A louer bel appartement neuf 4 pieces 108 m kiryat moshe jerusalem balcon 14 m 19eme etage
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,247
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