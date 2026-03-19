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Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon ascenseur

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
06/05/2026
$1,19M
05/05/2026
$1,18M
;
6
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ID: 35642
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahum HaNavi, 22

About the complex

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Apartment completely refurbished. Building with lift / digicode. Furnished and equipped. Five minutes from the sea. Available immediately.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
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