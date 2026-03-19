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Residential quarter Mini penthouse 3 pieces terrasse

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,87M
06/05/2026
$1,87M
05/05/2026
$1,86M
;
10
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ID: 35908
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shlomo HaMelekh, 73

About the complex

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*New penthouse for sale exclusively* *Open to the office* *Single penthouse for sale - Exclusive mandate* Shlomo Ameleh Street 73 - Tel Aviv Convenient location District: Ben Gurion Building: Renovated building Floor: 4th floor Type: Penthouse Area: 79 m2 + terrace 21 m2 Elevator: ✅Parking : ❌Orientation: N-E-O Price charged: *5 490,000 ILS* For more details: Benjamin 052-6604099 Sidney 054-4862214

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Mini penthouse 3 pieces terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,87M
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