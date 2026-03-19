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Residential quarter penthouse rare a vendre dans le vieux nord de tel aviv rehov dizengoff

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,20M
;
11
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ID: 35901
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 228

About the complex

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Tel Aviv's Old North – a premium location within walking distance of the beach, Tel Aviv Harbour, cafes, restaurants and shops. A perfect balance between dynamic urban life and a calm and authentic atmosphere. Property Details: • Approximately 130 m2 living space, private elevator access • 4.5 rooms, large living room of approximately 48m2, 2 bedrooms, including a master suite with direct access to a secure room (Mamad), ideal to be arranged in dressing room, 2sdb/WC • Indoor staircase leading to additional space on the 6th floor, ideal for an office or professional activity • Front terrace of about 30 m2 – perfect for reception with an unobstructed view • Rear terrace of about 7 m2 – quiet and intimate • Located on the 7th floor, very bright • Secured room (Mamad) offering comfort and serenity • No parking - A rare penthouse with high potential – ideal for a luxury residence or strategic investment in a very popular area Price : 9.200.000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter penthouse rare a vendre dans le vieux nord de tel aviv rehov dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,20M
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