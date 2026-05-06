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  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique

Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique

Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,46M
;
10
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ID: 38647
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya
  • Address
    Sara Malkin

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Herzliya, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,46M
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Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement etage haut avec vue grand proche de la mer bien agence dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement etage haut avec vue grand proche de la mer bien agence dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement etage haut avec vue grand proche de la mer bien agence dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement etage haut avec vue grand proche de la mer bien agence dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement etage haut avec vue grand proche de la mer bien agence dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement etage haut avec vue grand proche de la mer bien agence dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement etage haut avec vue grand proche de la mer bien agence dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement
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Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf magnifique neuf
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf magnifique neuf
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf magnifique neuf
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf magnifique neuf
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf magnifique neuf
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf magnifique neuf
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre bon emplacement haut standing proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre bon emplacement haut standing proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre bon emplacement haut standing proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre bon emplacement haut standing proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre bon emplacement haut standing proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement magnifique renove
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