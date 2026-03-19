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Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,08M
06/05/2026
$4,08M
05/05/2026
$4,06M
;
4
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ID: 35597
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRav Mutsafi, 6

About the complex

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New project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem, border Bet Hagan Composed of 2 buildings of 19 floors and below 7 storey building, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace-garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 of shabbat), bet haknesset, gym... Issue May 2029 3 rooms 80m2 with terrace of 10m2 3 rooms 85m2 with terrace 10m2 3,5 rooms 86m2 with terrace 10m2 With cellar and parking Price from 3.400.000 sh Above the shops there are 3, 4 and 5 room apartments 4 rooms 97m2 with 12m2 terrace with cellar and 2 parking spaces Price from 4.100.000 sh 5 rooms 120m2 with terrace of 11m2 Prices per floor, from 4.857.000 sh with cellar and 2 parking spaces 5 rooms with 2 parking spaces and a cellar 118m2 and 120m2 terrace Price 6.200.000 sh Penthouse 6 rooms 133m2 with beautiful terrace of 133m2, possibility of swimming pool 6 rooms 156m2 with beautiful terrace of 130m2 possibility to make a swimming pool Price 12,000,000 sh Payment method: 20%-80% 15% on signature, the balance to be divided in several times Note: Prices may vary (This prize does not include our agency commission which is 2% VAT) For more information or to arrange a visit

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,08M
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