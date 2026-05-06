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Residential quarter Tama 382 pinuy binuy kiryat yovel

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$882,320
;
11
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ID: 38366
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Jerusalem, in the district of Kiryat Yovel. In Tama proceedings 38/2. 1st floor. 3 rooms (4 rooms originally). 85 m2. Possibility of creating a rental unit. After the Tama 38/2: the apartment will make 113 m2 + terrace + parking + cellar. Price: 2 690 000 - negotiable.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Tama 382 pinuy binuy kiryat yovel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$882,320
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