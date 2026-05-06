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Residential quarter Rue calme proche de la mer gordon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
;
8
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ID: 38393
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 79

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street near Gordon and the sea. Tel avivian building in good condition. Renovated apartment of standing, works carried out 2 years ago. 1st floor on 3. 3 rooms. 2 bathrooms. 102 m2. Sea view. 3 exhibitions : North, East, West. Calm and bright. Miklat in the building. Price: 6,490,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Rue calme proche de la mer gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
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