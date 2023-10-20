  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Givat havradim limit rehavia

Residential quarter Givat havradim limit rehavia

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,135
20/02/2026
$3,135
10/07/2025
$2,809
;
5
ID: 26722
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Other complexes
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,36M
Very nice house with swimming pool located in the city center of Raanana. Nice benefits. Quiet street. 7 rooms including 3 suites. very large basement .450 m2 of living space and 455 m2 of land. Parking.
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,555
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Located at 9 Barry Street, in a new building of standing. Beautiful 3 room apartment of 85 m2 with balcony of 12 m2. Second floor, back. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Two elevators. Cadastral parking space and cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications