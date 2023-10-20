Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Unique and quiet duplex, with a clear and green view of the Old Town and the new town.
High ceilings.
Floor 1: spacious living room, kitchen, dining area, bedroom and bathroom.
Floor 2: 3 bedrooms, including a master suite, 2 bathrooms, large office space.
Surface area: 180 m2
6 pieces
Terraces : 65 m2 (the large terrace is kosher for Souccot)
Solar water heater
Air conditioning
Heating
Partially ground
No parking
Located on the 2nd floor, about 20 steps
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
TO SELL 3 PARTS CALME AND PRESTIGIOUS THROUGH 2 PLAGE MINUTES, TEL AVIV
Located in a quiet and prestigious street just a 2-minute walk from Royal Beach, this beautiful 3-room apartment is a real gem. Nestled on the 1st raised floor of a beautifully preserved and fully renovated building, it…
APARTMENT FOR SALE – 4 PARTS – TEL AVIV-YAFO
Quiet street near Ben Gurion and Ben Yehuda
2nd floor out of 6
122 m2 in total (104 m2 inside + 14 m2 terrace)
4 m2 storage unit on floor -1
2 adjacent parking spaces in a robotic parking system
Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom
General …
In the famous Park Tlv. 4 room apartment in a new building, 100 m2 with terrace
3 bedrooms + large living room
2 bathrooms
17th floor with 2 bathrooms,
SHORT SIGHT
3 elevators
parking lot
Don't miss out, great investment