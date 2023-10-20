  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem

Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,461
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26606
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Unique and quiet duplex, with a clear and green view of the Old Town and the new town. High ceilings. Floor 1: spacious living room, kitchen, dining area, bedroom and bathroom. Floor 2: 3 bedrooms, including a master suite, 2 bathrooms, large office space. Surface area: 180 m2 6 pieces Terraces : 65 m2 (the large terrace is kosher for Souccot) Solar water heater Air conditioning Heating Partially ground No parking Located on the 2nd floor, about 20 steps

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Local commercial a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$7,303
Residential quarter Immeuble tres luxueux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,54M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,494
Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,77M
Residential quarter Bien agence dans un bel immeuble grand hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,40M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,461
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,83M
TO SELL 3 PARTS CALME AND PRESTIGIOUS THROUGH 2 PLAGE MINUTES, TEL AVIV Located in a quiet and prestigious street just a 2-minute walk from Royal Beach, this beautiful 3-room apartment is a real gem. Nestled on the 1st raised floor of a beautifully preserved and fully renovated building, it…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,47M
APARTMENT FOR SALE – 4 PARTS – TEL AVIV-YAFO Quiet street near Ben Gurion and Ben Yehuda 2nd floor out of 6 122 m2 in total (104 m2 inside + 14 m2 terrace) 4 m2 storage unit on floor -1 2 adjacent parking spaces in a robotic parking system Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom General …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$955,060
In the famous Park Tlv. 4 room apartment in a new building, 100 m2 with terrace 3 bedrooms + large living room 2 bathrooms 17th floor with 2 bathrooms, SHORT SIGHT 3 elevators parking lot Don't miss out, great investment
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications